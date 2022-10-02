Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break

If you were watching the Seattle Seahawks game, you were likely worried about D.K. Metcalf being carted off the field, well, he had to go to the bathroom. So, don’t worry. It’s not that big of a deal I guess? My only question about this whole thing is, is Metcalf the Paul Pierce of the NFL? If you know, you know.

NFL players are regarded for their toughness and grit. As far as the Seahawks receiver is concerned, Metcalf is seen as one of the strongest and fastest in the league. Let’s not forget he tested his speed with the best in the country at the U.S. Olympic Trials. So, it was strange to see him leave the field with seemingly no injury.

Fans hate when players are carted off the field, but in this case, it turns out it was for a bathroom break. That’s fine. Apparently, the distance from the field to the locker room is one of the longest in all of the NFL. A hike to the bathroom at Ford Field could result in a far more embarrassing result.

As one NFL staffer passed along, the distance from the visitors' sideline to the visitors' locker room at Ford Field is very likely the longest such trek in the league.



DK played it smart using the cart. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2022

We have all wondered what happens when a player needs to go to the bathroom in the middle of a game. So, there’s no way that it just doesn’t happen. Maybe some facilities are easier to get to, and you can just hop in during the change of possession. However, we do know that Metcalf had to hitch a ride from the Seahawks sideline in this case.

He looks a little embarrassed but you gotta do what you gotta do.

DK Metcalf was carted off to the locker room for a bathroom break.



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/xelVXvKON3 — Overtime (@overtime) October 2, 2022

D.K. Metcalf Has Big Day as Seattle Wins in Detroit

If you had D.K. Metcalf on your team, then you’re happy with how the Seattle Seahawks game went. High scoring and Metcalf racked up major yards for more than 21 yards per catch. Bathroom break or not, D.K. had it going on a day where Geno Smith was perhaps his best of the season so far. More than 300 yards in the winning effort.

When you’re that big and that fast you can give defenses a headache. This game was a nail-biter as the Lions and Seahawks cast defense aside. Both teams were 1-2 heading into today’s matchup, and they scored a lot of points. Both teams put up north of 40 points a piece and gave the over bettors an easy afternoon game to not worry about.

If you had either one of these defenses on your fantasy team today – you are bad at picking and I’m sorry. Final score in Detroit, 48-45.