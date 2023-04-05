Seamus Power’s golf game was on point Wednesday. He now can brag about shooting two holes in one during the Masters Par 3 contest.

Power became only the third golfer in Masters history to pull off a pair of holes-in-one in the pre-tournament event. What a spectacular achievement. The real action starts Thursday morning at Augusta National.

Power notched the two on consecutive holes. His first came on the eighth hole. The Masters shared the video of Power’s magnificent moment, noting the hole-in-one was the first of the day. Power’s shot landed near the back of the green. It slowly rolled back and found the hole. It was if there was a magnet at the bottom of the cup.

Seamus Power wasn’t finished yet. You can call No. 8 a taste. Then came No. 9. Watch the shots below. The Masters social media account wrote that Power tapped into some “Irish luck.” It takes luck and skill.

Back-to-back holes in one! Seamus Power taps into Irish luck at the Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dfO5T7yOsJ — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Seamus Power Made His Masters Debut Last April

Seamus Power might not be that familiar to Masters fans. After all, this is only his second year in the tournament. He finished in 27th place last year.

Call him a late bloomer as far as PGA winning is concerned. The 36-year-old is from Waterford, Ireland. But he’s been playing in the United States for a while. Power attended East Tennessee State. And he joined the PGA tour in 2017. He’s won two tour events in his career — the

Barbasol Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Both victories came in the last two years. He claimed the Butterfield Bermuda title and its $1.17 million check last October. Power currently ranks 34th in the world.

So far, there are five holes in one in this Par 3 contest. Bubba Watson, a two-time Masters winner, picked up his first-ever Augusta ace on the 70-yard fourth hole. Tom Hoge carded a one on No. 8.

And then Scottie Scheffler, the defending Masters champion, holed out on No. 9. The record for the Par 3 contest is nine. Those came in 2016.

Slam dunk Scottie style. Hole in one on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/SR5y7m2R4R — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Scheffler hosted the champion’s dinner on Tuesday night at Augusta. Then he notched an ace the next day. It’s a nice way to kick off the defense of your green jacket.

Meanwhile, Seamus Power is hoping his Irish luck lasts through the weekend. He’s already enjoyed a bit of it in the way he finished Wednesday. Power picked up the aces without winning the contest. Here’s why that’s important (as far as luck goes). No winner of the Par 3 contest has gone on to win the Masters.