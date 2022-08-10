Sean McVay Confirms Contract Extension with Los Angeles Rams

Though there had been some speculation that Sean McVay might step away from coaching in the NFL in the near future, that won’t be the case anytime soon. The 36-year-old head coach announced a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Tuesday, McVay confirmed that he reached a contract extension agreement with the organization. Terms of the agreement were not mentioned during the press conference, per ESPN.

“Les and I have always been a pair,” via ESPN. “We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us got (it) done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that.”

McVay has led the Rams to a pair of Super Bowl appearances during his time in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Sper Bowl LVI.

McVay has been the head coach of the Rams for five seasons with the team hitting a double-digit win total four times. He’s compiled a 55-26 record with four playoff appearances and two Super Bowl trips.

“These things, they take time, but I think it is important,” McVay said. “We had a respect for the process. We wanted it to be able to be announced when both Les and I got done because of the partnership. And I think it’s only gotten better as we go, but that’s kind of where it’s at right now.”

Attention Shifts from Sean McVay to Matthew Stafford

Now that Sean McVay appears to be in for the long haul with the Los Angeles Rams, attention shifts to quarterback Matthew Stafford. There’s no concern about him stepping away, but his health status is of interest in L.A.

Stafford didn’t participate in any throwing drills during OTAs because of his elbow. However, it appears the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is preparing to be on the field for Week 1.

“I don’t know if you guys were watching. I felt like I could make any throw I wanted to today,” Stafford said, according to NFL.com. “I’m just trying to be smart when I get those opportunities to make sure I can come out here, cut it loose, turn it loose like I did today and go from there.”

Stafford did not undergo surgery but the elbow has bothered him for months. There’s still some uncertainty about the injury, but it sounds like he’s in a good spot with the season approaching.