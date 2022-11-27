sean-mcvay-takes-nasty-blindside-hit-from-rams-player-rushing-onto-field

The Rams might have to check on Sean McVay after today’s game and it isn’t about the play between the lines on the field. McVay took a blindside hit from the helmet of one of his players today. When those NFL guys are substituting and rushing onto the field they have to be quick and the head coach was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

As a former runner, the first thing that pops into my head is someone should have shouted “TRACK!” But then again, why would that make any sense on a football field? There’s a reason why the NFL doesn’t allow blindside hits or hits on defenseless players. It’s dangerous.

Sean McVay was about as defenseless as you can get here.

Someone get Sean McVay in concussion protocol ASAP. pic.twitter.com/d6QOUWJIpA — Sports Entertainment (@OutsiderSports) November 27, 2022

Might need to get McVay out to the blue tent for an evaluation. It is clear that this shook the coach up. After all No. 49, Kenny Young is no small guy. The former UCLA Bruin stands at 6’1″ and 234 pounds. Of course, the linebacker immediately felt remorse for charging into his coach.

The video made the rounds on the internet. Honestly, it’s impressive that Sean McVay took that hit and stayed standing. That would have turned the lights out for a lot of people out there. It is a great reminder to keep your head on a swivel and to look out for others in similar situations.

McVay shouldn’t feel too bad. Nick Saban had a similar incident on Saturday night during the Iron Bowl. The college football coach had a bloody cut on his face after colliding with a shoulder pad.

Sean McVay’s Rams Still Stink

To go from winning the Super Bowl to starting the season with a 3-7 record, the Los Angeles Rams have been through it. 2022 has not been the season they thought it would be. Sean McVay has tried his best but his team has not responded. It appears they just don’t have the personnel to meet the moment.

Of course, on Sunday they are facing the Kansas City Chiefs and through the first half, it is the same old story. They have been without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford for weeks now and it is clearly having an effect on the team’s performance.

Can Sean McVay turn things around? Maybe get a couple of wins at the end of the season to end on a high note? It is hard to say right now. Things definitely don’t look great for the Rams. This might be a season that is already lost. Might be time to look forward to the draft and next season.