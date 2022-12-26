Sean Payton to Denver? Social Media Rumor Mill Heats Up After Broncos Fire Nathaniel Hackett

Only a few minutes passed after Nathaniel Hackett’s firing when social media prematurely appointed a new head coach for the Denver Broncos. Former New Orleans Saints leader Sean Payton was the name that surfaced frequently.

The Broncos cut ties with Hackett after just 15 games. Denver owns a 4-11 record and suffered a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. NFL fans were pretty loud on Twitter about Payton’s availability after the news broke.

Broncos submitting an offer to Sean Payton pic.twitter.com/h08UjLrnf0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 26, 2022

“Feel like the Broncos best chance at a quick fix is to give Sean Payton a blank check and hope he can make Russ not awful,” said Barstool Big Cat.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III said, “Broncos need Sean Payton.” Another Twitter user added, “The race for Sean Payton begins.”

Payton’s bright offensive mind and success with the Saints makes him a prime target for multiple NFL jobs. With the Broncos cutting ties with Hackett with two games remaining, some believe it’s a sign the organization wants to start a conversation with Payton soon.

Will Payton get offered the job in Denver? And, if so, will he take it? There’s going to be a lot of smoke around this possibility over the next few weeks.

Would Sean Payton Take the Job with the Denver Broncos?

Because Sean Payton is such a hot commodity on the coaching front, he might get multiple opportunities. Would the job with the Denver Broncos pique his interest?

In the summer months, it was reported that Payton had his eye on three jobs: Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. That report came via the Miami Herald.

A few months have passed since then and Payton clearly wants to get back into the NFL. He’s already hinted at a return to the sidelines.

“I still have a vision for doing things in football,” Payton said when he retired. “And I’ll be honest with you, that might be coaching again at some point. I don’t think it’s this year, but I think maybe in the future.”