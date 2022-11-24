sean-payton-reportedly-eyeing-two-nfl-teams-for-head-coaching-job-in-2023

While he’s been out of coaching for just a year, Sean Payton is looking to take another NFL head coaching job in 2023. The only question has been, where? Payton, the former New Orleans Saints man in charge, has two teams on his radar. Both of them feature a talented young quarterback who could take that next step under a new coaching staff.

According to reports, Sean Payton has his eyes on the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals. The Chargers are not so bad off, and currently, sit at 5-5 on the season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals look like they are ready to have a change on the sideline. After Monday night’s 38-10 beatdown at the hands of the 49ers, the Cardinals are limping into the second half of the season.

However, even with whatever troubles these teams might have, Payton would be smart to make a move to one of these franchises If nothing else, the Chargers and Cardinals both have stability in the backfield. Both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray are ready to lead a team with the right coach behind them.

Earlier in the year, Payton did say, “If there’s a right fit somewhere, that ultimately will depend on several factors.” Perhaps there are certain factors with Arizona and LA that make them attractive locations for the NFL coach.

New Orleans Gets Paid If Sean Payton Takes HC Job

Another thing that is going to complicate Sean Payton’s return to the NFL, is his contract. The Saints still have Payton under contract despite the fact that he bowed out of the job after 2021. With the 2009 Super Bowl title under his belt, he’s an attractive option for a team that wants a veteran coach.

Whether he goes to the Chargers, Cardinals, or somewhere else, the Saints are going to get a payday. These contracts all have buyouts and other stipulations in them to make it harder to poach coaches. In this case, it makes it to where Payton can’t just “retire” and then come back a year later without the other franchise paying up.

So, Sean Payton seems to be on his way back to an NFL sideline in 2023. We will have to wait and see where he lands and if he even gets a job. New Orleans will happily collect whatever they are owed once the deal is done.