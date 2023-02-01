Sean Payton Salary to be Head Coach of the Denver Broncos is Staggering

The Denver Broncos head coach search is over. Denver agreed on a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton the Bronco’s next head coach. Payton coached the Saints from 2006 to 2022, and after just one season away from the game returns to head coach again in Mile High. With Payton under contract with the Saints, the Broncos traded a first-round draft pick in this year’s draft and a second-round pick in next year’s for the rights to hire Payton along with a 2024 third-round pick.

The Broncos had to give up some draft capital to get Payton, but will also give a large pay day according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News.com. Klis reports that Payton is expected to sign at least a five-year contract with Denver and receive “somewhere between” $17 million and $20 million per year.

Payton’s salary could make him the current highest-paid NFL coach depending on the number. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay holds the current title making between $15 million and $18 million per year. In his 15 years with the Saints, Payton had nine winning seasons making a playoff appearance in each and winning a Super Bowl in 2009.

More on the Broncos

If anyone could make Payton NFL’s highest-paid head coach, it would be the Denver Broncos. Last fall, the Walton-Penner ownership group bought the Broncos for a global sports franchise record of $4.65 billion. The group includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, whose purchase of the Broncos made him the wealthiest owner across the NFL.

The Broncos could potentially have the highest-paid head coach in the league along with the second-highest quarterback in the league. This past offseason Denver signed Russell Wilson to 5 years, $245 million contract. Only standing behind Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the highest-paid in the league.

There’s no question that Wilson had a disappointing first season for the Broncos. He led them to a 5-12 record behind a career-low season in touchdown passes and matching a career-high in interceptions. Payton’s never had a sub-seven-win season with the Saints, as both will be looking to prove their financial worth soon.