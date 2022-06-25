Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Geno Smith Makes Strong Comment On Why He Hasn’t Been a Consistent Starter

Since joining the NFL in 2013, Geno Smith hasn’t seen much time as a starting quarterback. He believes there’s a pretty obvious answer as to why he hasn’t been a consistent starter in the league.

The former second-round pick said “we all know” the reason he hasn’t been given more opportunities since his first two seasons with the New York Jets.

“We all know what it is,” Smith said in a since-deleted tweet, per Yahoo Sports. “But the reality I live with when I wake up is all that matters to me. My whole life a dream I can’t thank God enough.”

Smith didn’t provide any further insight, but you can probably guess what he’s insinuating.

Smith stepped up for the Seattle Seahawks last year when Russell Wilson dealt with an injured finger. He appeared in four games, starting three times. In his appearances, Smith threw for 702 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception. He also completed over 68 percent of his passes and scored a rushing touchdown.

The 2021 season was the most on-field action Smith has seen since his time with the Jets. He earned the starting job his first two years but lost the gig to Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015.

Prior to arriving in Seattle in 2020, Smith had stops with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018).

Geno Smith Will Get His Shot with Seattle

Geno Smith may not feel like he got a fair shot to win the starting job with previous organizations, but he’s going to get the opportunity with the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2022 season. With Russell Wilson now suiting up for the Denver Broncos, there’s a quarterback competition looming.

Smith will battle Drew Lock for the starting job entering this season. Head coach Pete Carroll believes that, even though Wilson is gone, the team is sitting in a good spot at the quarterback position.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

Through offseason workouts and minicamp, it’s Smith who’s looked like the starter for Seattle. Carroll says it’s still a work-in-progress but gives the 10-year NFL veteran the edge.

“Geno’s still ahead — you can tell that — but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up,” Carroll said. “By the time we get through camp, he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that, so it’s just time that he needs.”

Seattle opens the NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a trip to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. A month later, the Seahawks open the regular season with a home game against the Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Until then, the battle between Smith and Lock for the starting job will continue.