seattle-seahawks-rookies-pay-thanksgiving-grocery-bills-for-fans

As the country gears up for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, folks in the Seattle area got a great surprise as the Seahawks did some outreach. At a local Safeway in Kent, Washington shoppers were in for a huge surprise as NFL rookies from the Seahawks converged on the store.

Together with Safeway, the Seattle players paid off the grocery bills for every shopper over the course of an hour. That’s a major gesture for a lot of folks who can only afford so much around this time of the year. These rookies are really getting out in the community and doing some good.

One man at the store was shocked when the players came into the store. He said that he even got to meet one of the rookies.

“He shook my hand and asked if I was a Seahawks fan and I said yes and he said he’d like to pay for my groceries. My whole wall is Seahawks, so it’s awesome,” Scott Larson said, via KING 5.

It was none other than offensive tackle Charles Cross. Cross was a standout OT at Mississippi State University. Drafter ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, he seems to be adjusting well to his new home. He signed a quick autograph as well for Larson.

“It’s awesome and especially for what I’ve been through it’s great and I appreciate it. It helps tremendously and I’m the only one working right now.”

Seattle Seahawks Prepare For Raiders

The last time the Seattle Seahawks stepped onto the field, it was in Munich, Germany. While coach Pete Carroll had problems with the field conditions, it was ultimately a loss for Seattle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady proved to have a little more offense than the Seawhks.

This week, it’s another Sunday afternoon matchup. This time, the Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders at home. So, fans won’t have to travel to another continent to watch their favorite team play. Right now, Seattle is behind the San Francisco 49ers for the top of the NFC West division.

After instilling some Thanksgiving cheer and joy into some local residents, maybe this Seattle Seahawks team is ready to take on the game with a new fire and passion. The lowly Raiders are a must-win game for Seattle.