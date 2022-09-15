Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news this week. Three-time Pro Bowler and star safety Jamal Adams will not see the field again during the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Adams is expected to undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn quad tendon. The star safety suffered the injury in Seattle’s Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Per NFL.com, the Seahawks signed Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad to fill Adams’ spot on the 53-man roster. This was Adams’ third season in Seattle.

The New York Jets selected Adams in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned Pro Bowl selections in two seasons with the Jets (2018-19) and in his first season in Seattle (2020).

Over the course of his career in the NFL, Adams has recorded 443 tackles with 21.5 sacks. He’s forced seven fumbles, intercepted four passes and scored two defensive touchdowns, as well.

The Good and Bad from Week 1 for Seattle

Seattle’s start to the 2022 NFL season was certainly a roller coaster ride. Fans had to see Russell Wilson wearing a different uniform for the first time in his professional career, prompting one Seahawks fan to refer to the quarterback as a “traitor.”

The “12th Man” got the last laugh during Monday Night Football, with Denver missing a 64-yard field goal near the end of regulation. Seattle held on for a 17-16 victory over Wilson and the Broncos.

But the win did come at a price. Adams had to be carted off the field after suffering a torn quad tendon. With the news that he’ll miss the remainder of the season, that puts a big question mark on Seattle’s secondary.

Who will step up for the Seahawks in Adams’ absence over the next 16 games? We’ll find out soon enough.

Seattle returns to the field Sunday, playing the San Francisco 49ers. The game starts at 3:05 p.m. CT and airs on FOX.