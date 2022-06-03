SEC Announces Revised Scheduling Formats Once Oklahoma, Texas Join League in 2025-26

I guess it is never too early for the SEC to start preparing for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns to join the league in three years.

SEC presidents and chancellors have been meeting during the league’s SEC Spring Meetings in Sandestin, Florida. They have approved regular season and postseason schedules for six sports starting with the 2025-26 season – most notably for men’s and women’s basketball.

With the additions of Oklahoma and Texas, there will be 16 men’s and women’s hoops teams in the SEC.

The men will play 18 regular-season games. There will be two permanent opponents that they have a home-and-away with every season, and then one rotating home-and-away team that changes every year. Then, there will be 12 single contests against the remaining 12 programs, split evenly into six home games and six away games.

On the flip side, the women will play 16 regular-season games. There will be one rotating home-and-away opponent that changes every year. They will then play 14 single games against the remaining 14 teams, split evenly into seven home games and seven away games.

All 16 men’s and women’s teams will qualify for the SEC Tournament, with the top four seeds earning byes through the first two rounds. According to the league, it will be “consistent with the current format but with two additional games.”

Schedules were also laid out for soccer, softball and men’s and women’s tennis. The most anticipated scheduling news for the SEC will undoubtedly be for football, which apparently remains TBD by the league.

Big Moves for the NCAA’s Biggest Conference

On July 30, 2021, the Oklahoma and Texas boards of regents unanimously accepted an invitation to join the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners and Longhorns then released a joint statement that said they intended to remain in the Big 12 through June 2025.

With the SEC today saying these scheduling announcements will come into effect starting with the 2025-26 season, that timeline seems to still be intact. Considering those two athletic programs would have to pay the Big 12 a reported $75-80 million if they broke their contract, that makes total sense.