‘SEC Shorts’ Hysterically Makes Fun of Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Feud in Latest Video

If you’re a fan of college football, then you know what happened on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Yep, we’re talking about the Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher battle. Everyone is talking about it. It’s all over the news. Truthfully, it’s the biggest sports story out there right now – it really is.

Just to recap, Saban started it all Wednesday night by publicly saying that Fisher and Texas A&M “bought” every player in their highly-rated recruiting class. After hearing that, Fisher then called a Thursday media availability and flat-out slammed Saban for nearly 10 minutes. Since Fisher’s presser, Saban has apologized for signaling out Texas A&M – as well as Deion Sanders’ Jackson State program.

After everything that’s taken place this week, it provided SEC Shorts with the perfect opportunity to put together a new video. Well, they did just that – and it’s amazing. As SEC Shorts makes entertaining short films that impersonate events that take place in the SEC, the Saban vs. Fisher debacle had to be recorded.

Alabama and Texas A&M go to timeout.



presented by @renasant pic.twitter.com/sT40cQ3Eqn — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) May 20, 2022

Using the caption, “Alabama and Texas A&M go to timeout,” the video features three people. While there’s a female – Hannah Kuykendall – serving as the mother, Robert Clay and Josh Snead are the two sons. With the two sons both sitting on a couch, one is wearing an Alabama t-shirt and the other sporting Texas A&M.

As the mom is lecturing her sons about fighting during the offseason, they continue to argue – with the one in Texas A&M gear saying that the Alabama kid started it. The Saban impersonator fired right back by saying, “You started it by paying players!” The two continue going back-and-forth, and the video ends with them still bickering. It’s literally perfect.

Well done, SEC Shorts. Well done.

How Long Will the Drama Continue?

That’s the question everyone is asking. Will Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher ever make-up? I mean, Fisher made it clear in his press conference that he didn’t want anything to do with his former boss – ever again. Saban’s comments were certainly out of line, but can Jimbo really not ever speak to him again? Ever?

Name, Image and Likeness deals aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Saban is going to have to deal with it. With that said, as long as he’s still coaching college football, Saban doesn’t need to call anyone else out. I think that is pretty obvious.