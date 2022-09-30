Second Impact Syndrome, Fencing Discussed Following Tua Tagovailoa’s TNF Injury: What Is SIS and Its Symptoms

NFL viewers all saw the big hit Tua Tagovailoa took, and soon after, the broadcast brought up fencing and Second Impact Syndrome. For those who have ever been through a concussion course, you have probably heard of one of these terms, if not both.

Online and on the broadcast, fencing was brought up after the cameras showed Tua’s hands following the hard hit. His fingers were stiff and crossed. That brought up the topic of Second Impact Syndrome. Although it was speculated on the broadcast and online, this is the official word from Miami so far.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

SIS is what occurs when someone suffers multiple head injuries in a short period of time. Basically, before healing from the previous one, you suffer another. While Tua reportedly passed his concussion protocols, folks weren’t happy to see Tua return to Sunday’s game after his hard hit last week. Tonight was even scarier.

Here is “The Fantasy Doc” Jesse Morse on Twitter. From his perspective, this is what the Miami quarterback went through on the field.

Tua #GoFins



I have serious concerns about ANOTHER concussion, this time with decorticate posturing.



As I mentioned previously, the main concern if returning from a concussion before symptoms resolve is Second Impact Syndrome.



Let’s hope not because that could be deadly. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/amDKL9XiJL — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 30, 2022

Seeing all of that on TV in real time was unnerving. This was a tough moment for everyone watching.

Second Impact Syndrome Becomes Hot Topic Online

Seeing Tua lay there and then watching his fingers extend out in the manner they did was stomach churning. Fans reacted in all kinds of ways some even saying it brought tears to their eyes. Here’s another reaction from someone who brought up Second Impact Syndrome.

Tua should have never been allowed to go back in the game last week, and he shouldn't have been allowed to play tonight. Second impact syndrome is a real thing, and the NFL has procedures in place for a reason. They failed Tua this time. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 30, 2022

Now, ESPN’s Mina Kimes was not a fan of Tua coming back on Sunday. She talked about it on Monday even, but what can you do? If the NFL and Miami cleared him to play, he’s clear. We will know more about what went down in the coming days, but for now, it’s all speculation.

Here’s what Kimes had to say following the incident.

We talked about this on Monday, but honestly…I wish I had expressed more skepticism. This is absolutely awful. https://t.co/F85wz2CvLR — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 30, 2022

You can’t say that Tua Tagovailoa isn’t tough. He came back from that hit on Sunday. Even before his big hit on Thursday night, Tua took an awkward hit below the knees. He was ready to march on down the field until the big one took him out of the game.

Let’s hope to hear good news about the QB soon. This was not fun to watch and his teammates have to be feeling awful out there on the field without him. Get well soon, Tua.