Security Guard Makes Hit of the Year on Fan Who Ran on Field During USC-UCLA Game: VIDEO

College football fans, don’t even try this, ever. Or else, you’ll get the security guard treatment similar to what we saw at the Rose Bowl Saturday between USC and UCLA.

Obviously, Rose Bowl security is well-trained. It’s almost like they practice THUD drills the same as any college defender. So when a silly fan ran onto the field, it didn’t turn into a very pleasant experience. The fan was trying to video his run up the sideline. Instead, he got tackled not once, but twice. And his phone went flying.

Check out the video. Our only nit is one of the security guards tackled the dude far out of bounds. But the personal foul was post-possession, so it didn’t negate the flag for being stupid.

That Sunday morning hangover hitting like. pic.twitter.com/RsSs5ifSjn — Outsider (@outsider) November 20, 2022

USC beat their archrivals, 48-45, late Saturday to keep the Trojans alive in the race for a College Football Playoff berth. So given all that offense, the security guard’s tackle might have been the most impressive turned in by a defender.

The USC-UCLA rivalry is one of the best in the country. Technically, UCLA had home field advantage, although the two schools are across town from each other. This game was a significant one in the series because both teams were ranked. Coming into tis Saturday’s games, the Trojans ranked seventh, with UCLA at 16th.

With the victory over UCLA, USC could find itself as high as No. 5 in this week’s polls. After all, South Carolina thumped fifth-ranked Tennessee. The Trojans also could jump a two-loss LSU, which ranked sixth. The Tigers beat Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10, Saturday.

Remember our reference to the tackle made by security? That tackle was one of the few effective ones, The offenses sizzled on this chilly evening in Pasadena.

