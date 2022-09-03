Serena Williams Loses at US Open in What Is Likely Her Last Match Ever

The end of an era. Serena Williams lost in the U.S. Open to Ajla Tomljanović on Friday night after a three-hour battle on the court. Williams has long been considered the greatest female tennis player of all time. Many consider her one of the greatest female athletes to ever compete in sports.

There have been so many iconic moments over the course of Serena Williams’ career. Of course, she was able to give fans one last “Oh my God” moment. This is a career that spanned the course of four different decades. She took the tennis world by storm as a teenage star and overcame everyone in the world – even her own sister.

The G.O.A.T.

No one else can compare to her greatness and achievements.

🏆 186 consecutive weeks at No. 1

🏆 4x Olympic gold medalist

🏆 23-time major champion

🏆 367 major match wins

🏆 6 US Open titles

🏆 73 career titles



1 of 1 🐐 @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/YdON5l7RzX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2022

Williams’ loss to Tomljanović, the world No. 46 player on Friday night. It was a three-set defeat where Williams won out in the middle set 7-6. However, Tomljanović bookended the match with a 7-6 and 6-1 first and third sets. She took the win after three grueling hours.

Serena Williams was able to take down the No. 2 player in the world earlier in the U.S. Open. After her recent struggles, Serena turned back the clock and put on a vintage performance against Anett Kontaveit. However, it wasn’t meant to last. The GOAT was defeated and will likely go into retirement after this.

This performance will go up there with some of the most legendary final runs in history. Sports are sometimes at their best when an aging superstar makes one last, triumphant stand. One immediately thinks of Kobe Bryant and his 60-point final game performance.

To take down a player like Kovinic at 40 years old – hasn’t been done before. Even when she’s at the end of her career she has something to prove, and more barriers to break.

Serena William Emotional in Her Post-Match Interview

After being defeated on Friday night, Serena Williams spoke to the crowd and those watching at home. She has had such a legendary career. What can you say besides that? Thankfully, Williams had some great words in her final sendoff.

“Oh my god, thank you so much, you guys were amazing today,” she said. “Thank you, Daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks, Mom. Thank you everyone that’s here, that’s been on my side – so many years, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything. So I’m really grateful for them.”

With so much to look back on, there will be celebrations of her career for a long time to come. She’s inspired generations of athletes at this point and will go on to inspire many more in her post-retirement life. Who knows what is next for the greatest to ever pick up a racket?