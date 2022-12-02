Sergio Garcia Fires Back at Tiger Woods Over Comments About Greg Norman

Sergio Garcia has come to the defense of LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman following the recents comments made from Tiger Woods.

On Tuesday, ahead of his Hero World Championship Tournament, Woods said that Norman “has to go” if LIV Golf and the PGA Tour want to find common ground. Garcia told Spanish outlet Marca in an interview this week that he supports Norman as LIV Golf’s CEO.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go; and [PGA commissioner Jay] Monahan has to stay or go? It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong,” Garcia said, via the New York Post. “You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

Woods, who is not playing this week due to plantar fasciitis, called for Norman’s dismissal.

“I think Greg has to go, first of all,” Woods said, “and then obviously the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay as well, then we can talk, we can all talk freely.”

Woods added that Norman’s animosity towards the PGA Tour is holding back the rival tours from working together.

“As it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity toward the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Phil Mickelson Responds to Latest Claim From Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson, the most notable defector of the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed circuit, has also been the most outspoken. Mickelson insists the PGA Tour is sitting on millions that its players have not received. Coincidence or not, the Tour has drastically increased its purses for tournaments.

Mickelson has been quick to contribute changes to the Tour to what LIV Golf is doing, which offers guaranteed money. Asked if Mickelson is owed an apology after taking heavy criticism, Woods took the opportunity to claim the Tour took out a loan during the pandemic to stay afloat.

“No, absolutely not, no,” Woods said. “We took out an enormous loan during the pandemic in which that, if we had another year of the pandemic, our Tour would only be sustained for another year. So, we took out an enormous loan. It worked, it paid off in our benefit, hence we were able to use that money to make the increases that we’ve made.”

A PGA Tour official told the New York Post that Woods’ claim is false. Mickelson later fact-checked Woods on Twitter.

“Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018 1.6 billion in stocks 700 million in cash 1.15 billion in non liquid assets,” Mickelson wrote. “This is from the non profit section. The for profit section hasn’t been stated since 2012 but was more than the non profit part at that time. This can all be googled.”