Shailene Woodley ‘Done’ With Aaron Rodgers: Reports

Less than two months after attempting to rekindle her relationship with Aaron Rodgers, it appears that Shailene Woodley is reportedly done with the famous Green Bay Packers quarterback. The former couple previously ended their engagement earlier this year.

A source exclusively revealed to E! News that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are not together at this point. “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” the insider stated. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.”

The media outlet previously confirmed that Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers ended their engagement in early February. At the time, another source said, “They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers. But it took them in separate directions.”

Although they are not together anymore, Woodley and Rodgers still remained supportive of one another and are on good terms. After news broke about their engagement’s fate, the couple did spend time together. This included outings in Los Angeles and they attended the wedding of Rodgers’ teammate David Bakhtiari in Santa Barbara, California.

However, it was revealed that Woodley accompanied Rodgers to the wedding only to “support” him. A third source told E! News at the time, “She’s not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters.”

Aaron Rodgers Previously Paid Tribute to Shailene Woodley Through Instagram Post

Following the news that he and Shailene Woodley ended their engagement, Aaron Rodgers took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the actress for being supportive of him. “Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met,” Rodgers wrote. “And finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rumors began to circulate in July 2020 about Woodley and Rodgers seeing each other. Rodgers spoke about the changes in his personal life in September 2020. “I have a new and increased love of life. And I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace. There’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have been really enjoyable.”

Sources officially confirmed that Woodley and Rodgers were dating. Rodgers then announced that he was engaged to the actress during the NFL Honors Awards. The quarterback listed those he wanted to thank before shouting out “my fiancée,” without naming her. Woodley for her part announced the engagement during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”