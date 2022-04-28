shailene-woodley-posts-after-aaron-rodgers-breakup

Actress Shailene Woodley shared a quotation about grief Wednesday as part of a post referencing her breakup with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“‘Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,’ says writer Martí Prechtel,” wrote Woodley on her Instagram story.

“‘Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.’”

After unloading the quotation, Woodley gave a few thoughts of her own.

“Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel,” she wrote. Woodley’s story has unfortunately expired after the 24-hour time limit set by Instagram.

Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, reportedly dated for over two years before calling off their engagement in February, according to Page Six. However, the former couple stepped out together a few times earlier in the year. Rumors of reconciliation ran wild in the media.

Photos surfaced of the pair going through the motions of a relationship: shopping for groceries, eating breakfast together, and attending events. Rodgers and Woodley attended fellow NFL player David Bakhtiari’s wedding in early March.

“They were holding hands while walking around the hotel grounds,” a source at the wedding said of Rodgers and Woodley. “They walked hand in hand through the lawn to get to the wedding.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly did not see eye to eye on many issues, but tried to work around them before the breakup

It seems as if the relationship ultimately failed, though, despite the final attempts to make it work from each side. Woodley reportedly said she was “done” to family and friends recently, and her latest social media post likely solidifies the decision.

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” another source said earlier this week. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue, so she’s done with it again.”

A source close to Rodgers told People magazine in February that the breakup was “amicable,” adding that busy schedules didn’t help.

“They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them,” the source said.

Rumors of disagreements over politics and social issues always haunted the couple. Rodgers admitted that he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine; and Woodley — a Hollywood actress — likely disagreed with her former man’s perspective on the decision.

“They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have,” an insider said in January after Rodgers admitted he did not get the vaccine. “They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them.”