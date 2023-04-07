Shane Beamer, South Carolina Football Win the Internet With ‘Michael Scott Challenge’

Shane Beamer and South Carolina football have, again, won social media in the offseason. This time, it was with a pitch-perfect parody of an iconic scene from “The Office.”

Starring Beamer and a number of players — plus his assistant, Kim Fields or ‘Ms. Kim’ — star in the Gamecock football production. And the scene in question?

The episode where Michael Scott and the rest of the office compete to see who is fastest on a police radar speed monitor.

You wanna see some real speed? pic.twitter.com/Ir6DwCnKzy — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) April 6, 2023

It opens with Fields taking a call from her office asking for Beamer. She notes he isn’t in as the audio comes up on him sprinting past the radar.

“Yeah! 13 miles an hour. Eat that Nyck Harbor!” Beamer said, in reference to Nyckoles Harbor, the five-star recruit coming to South Carolina who also has olympic-class sprinters speed. In the episode of the TV show, Michael Scott calls out Olympic champion Carl Lewis after running 12 miles per hour.

All told, it’s a near carbon-copy spoof of the bits from “The Office.”

“Debo made several 911 calls about cars going too fast in front of the building so the police put up a radar gun and it’s actually caused a bit of a traffic hazard,” Fields said.

The video cuts to running back JuJu McDowell, as Dwight Schrute, going past the radar and clocking 14 miles per hour.

“No, no, no. There was wind,” Beamer said.

“I was just jogging,” McDowell said back.

“I want a do-over,” Beamer said, mimicking the pettiness of one Michael Scott.

Then Gamecocks strength and conditioning coach Luke Day, as Jim Halpert, sounds off, telling Beamer that 14 is the new high figure. Day then tells senior wideout Ahmarean Brown, as Oscar Nuñez, it’s his turn to run.

That’s when Beamer, going full Michael Scott, cuts in front and sprints past the radar while a car also drives past.

“31! 31!” Beamer said.

“There was a car,” wideout Xavier Legette, as Stanley Hudson, said.

“I was ahead of the car, 31 is my new number,” Beamer said, sounding almost like Michael Scott.

“That’s humanly impossible,” Brown said.

“Go AB, 31’s my number,” Beamer said.

“That’s impossible,” Brown said.

“Beat it!” Beamer concluded.

The video then cut to a title card similar to the of “The Office,” but instead it read “The Gamecocks.” A perfect way to keep the offseason light for the Gamecocks. We already can’t wait until the fire drill spoof.