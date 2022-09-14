shannon-sharpe-blasts-brett-favre-over-fraud-case

NFL legend and FS1 host Shannon Sharpe verbally eviscerated Brett Favre Wednesday over his connection to the ongoing Mississippi fraud case.

Sharpe voiced his displeasure with Favre on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” saying that the Hall of Fame quarterback would have to be a “crazy mofo” to steal from the underserved.

“You got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest,” Sharpe said. “Mississippi is the poorest state in our country. So if they’re the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made a hundred plus million dollars in the NFL… he’s been a sleazeball, he’s been shady for a very very long time.”

Brett Favre Questioned By FBI Over Connection to Mississippi Fraud Case

The FBI recently questioned Favre about his connection to the welfare fraud case. Former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid Favre $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for motivational speeches.

The money came out of federal welfare funds meant for needy families, according to NBC News. Per the Mississippi state auditor, Favre never gave those speeches. The auditor demanded the money back with interest. Favre repaid the fees but has yet to fork over the $228,000 in interest. In total, nearly $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money was spread out.

$5 million went towards building a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played the sport at the time. Mississippi Today released a new report Tuesday showing text messages between Favre and Bryant between 2017 and 2019. The messages were filed Monday in the state of Mississippi’s civil lawsuit over misused welfare funds. The messages provide evidence that Favre, Bryant and others worked together to channel the $5 million for the volleyball facility.

“Just left Brett Favre,” Bryant texted nonprofit founder Nancy New in July of 2019. “Can we help him with his project. We should meet soon to see how I can make sure we keep your projects on course.”

The texts came after Bryant ousted former welfare agency director John Davis for suspected fraud. Favre sent a separate message to Bryant asking what impact that would have on the plans to build the volleyball facility.

“I will handle that,” Bryant texted Favre, “long story but had to make a change. But I will call Nancy and see what it will take.”

Neither Favre nor Bryant has been charged with a crime at this time.