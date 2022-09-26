Shannon Sharpe Blasts Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson for ‘Awful’ Offense

Shannon Sharpe believes he’s seen enough. Through the first three games of the NFL season, the former Denver Broncos star hasn’t liked he’s seen out of Russell Wilson or his former team’s offense. And he’s not holding back on his comments, either.

During Sunday Night Football, Sharpe’s frustration spilled over onto Twitter. Although the Broncos pulled out an 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the Hall of Famer slammed the team’s offense.

“I know it’s only 3 gms, but Wilson and this Broncos offense looks AWFUL,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

I know it’s only 3 gms, but Wilson and this Broncos offense looks AWFUL. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 26, 2022

To Sharpe’s point, Sunday’s game was incredibly difficult to watch from an offensive perspective. The Broncos amassed just 261 yards of offense and scored just one touchdown in the game. It’s a microcosm of the first three games of the year.

Denver is off to a 2-1 start but hasn’t reached the 20-point mark in any game this season. After a 17-16 loss to Seattle in Week 1, the Broncos grided out wins over Houston (16-9) and San Francisco (11-10). That’s been because of strong defensive effort, more so than offensive play.

Through his first three games with the Broncos, Wilson is completing less than 59.4% of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception.

Wilson is still familiarizing himself with the offense and his teammates. There’s a chance things look better as the season progresses. Right now, though, it’s hard to argue against Sharpe’s point.

Shannon Sharpe, Jerry Jeudy Spat on Twitter

Shannon Sharpe’s criticism of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense wasn’t the only time he took to Twitter on Sunday night. Crazy, right?

The former Broncos tight end also called out wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who struggled during Sunday night’s game. Despite being targeted six times in the game, Jeudy caught just two passes for 17 yards in the win. Sharpe called out the former Alabama star.

“Jeudy does all this route running in the off season and can’t catch a F—– pass,” Sharpe wrote on Twitter.

Jeudy wasn’t about to let that slide without some sort of response. The receiver clapped back with an NSFW response, which captured plenty of attention from Twitter users.

“And you be doing all that talking during the season while your breathe be smelling like your a–,” Jeudy responded.

Unsurprisingly, the receiver later deleted the tweet. He did follow up and said that he’d let Sharpe “have that,” but said Sunday night was “a good win” for the Broncos.