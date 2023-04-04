Shannon Sharpe Puts Jill Biden on Blast for Wanting Iowa and LSU To Come to the White House

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden caught some recent backlash following the 2023 Women’s National Championship basketball game. Championship teams usually visit the White House following their title win, but Biden proposed that both Iowa and LSU should come to the White House following LSU’s victory.

Former NFL tight end and current co-host of FOX’s ‘Undisputed’ Shannon Sharpe also strongly disagreed with Biden’s proposition, and didn’t hold back on Tuesday’s show.

“That’s the part of winning the national championship, that’s a part about winning a Super Bowl, the World Series, or the NBA title. Guess what Skip?” Sharpe asked to co-host Skip Bayless. “We get invited to the White House, the losers don’t get anything. This is not a participation award, and that’s what’s watered down sports in America. Little Johnny and little Susie get an award just because they were on the team although they didn’t win anything. All the teams, if you were in the league you get a trophy. No, winners get a trophy that’s what life is about, you gotta win. Skip, what do I get by sitting at home doing absolutely nothing? I don’t get a paycheck, I don’t get anything, I don’t get the rewards of winning.”

Some have come to the defense of the First Lady, evidently claiming she may not have as much knowledge on the matter. But she was present at the championship game, and witnessed LSU’s dominant 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes.

“‘Give her a break she doesn’t understand,’ she was in attendance, she saw what was going on in the arena. She knows the backdrop of this story, the number one trending topic, what was it Skip? It wasn’t LSU won, it was Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark,” Sharpe said. “She’s a doctor, if she didn’t know she should’ve known before she opened her mouth and blurted this dumb scenario out. ‘Because they played hard,’ Skip everybody plays hard, but you get rewarded by winning this.”

Sharpe on the Optics

Shannon Sharpe wasn’t wrong about Reese and Clark dominating the headlines after the game. Social media exploded after footage of Reese taunting Clark with her own celebration surfaced, with narratives of race and gender underlying the situation. And Sharpe also spoke on how the racial aspect of that ordeal relates to her open invitation to the White House.

“In 2016, it’s been out for a long time Skip, they said optics, how do things look. Does Dr. Jill Biden understand how this looks? She, white America, the losing side is white America and she’s like you know what? Come on Dr.Biden you know better than this. Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House?” Sharpe asked. “You gon’ find out a very serious, hard lesson in ’24. You’ll be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman, you’ll be one and done.”

Even Reese herself showed displeasure with Biden’s proposition via Twitter. Sharpe capped off his soliloquy by focusing on the upcoming presidential election.

Now play with it if you want to, now you try to appeal to a certain group that don’t give a you know what about your husband that every chance they get — you see how popular you are. You see how popular your husband is? I’ll tell you what, he’ll drop another 5% if he do this.