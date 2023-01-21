Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers

It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with the Memphis Grizzlies roster and Ja Morant’s dad — Tee — to bounce to various corners of the internet. And already, there’s a clearer video of the altercation via the ESPN broadcast and a statement from Sharpe himself.

Sharpe, in his statement, said that it started with some jawing between him and Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies. The ESPN video bears this out, showing some choice words exchanged between the two before things escalated further.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave. They do all that talking and jockeying and I aint about that jockeying. it started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said ‘F***’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.,'” Sharpe said in a quote shared by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

ESPN video of Shannon and the Grizz + Tee Morant pic.twitter.com/wSbKc1jLz1 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 21, 2023

In the video, Sharpe is seen gesticulating for Brooks, or perhaps someone else, to come over and face him close up.

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. he definitely did want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe apparently spent halftime in the tunnel area before returning to his seat.

For his part, Tee Morant tweeted this shortly after the fracas: “Up the chimney.” Tee Morant then told Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT that he and Sharpe were “good” and that he has “nothing but love.”

What comes next in the saga remains to be seen, but it’s probably a fairly safe bet that Sharpe will be sharing even more about on Undisputed rather soon.