Shannon Sharpe Goes Off on Racial Issues Surrounding Angel Reese, Trash Talk

Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe went off Monday on the treatment of LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese after her taunting of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark in the NCAA National Championship Game Sunday.

Sharpe backed Reese on FS1‘s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” drawing contrast to how many viewed John Cena’s “You Can’t See Me” gesture when she used it, as opposed to when Clark did it during her team’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville.

Unc Shannon sharpe spittin facts about the Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark situation 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/jQ59DG6LVs — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 3, 2023

“We see it two different ways… when Caitlin Clark did the John Cena it was considered ‘swag,’” Sharpe said, via New York Amsterdam News. “Angela Reese does the same gestured it’s considered ‘classless.’ “It’s funny how America – society sees black and white…

“Angel Reese said ‘unapologetically me.’ She meant unapologetically Black. It’s… it’s so obvious what this is. This is not about anything other than race. One is a celebration and is celebrated. The other is condemned. And why? Only because a Black did the exact same gesture that a white female did 48 hours earlier.

“Trash talk is a part of the game. But white trash talk and black trash talk is viewed entirely different and we know why.”

Shannon Sharpe’s Opinion Echoed by Rival Network

Sharpe’s sentiments were later expressed in a similar way on another network. Stephen A. Smith, an analyst on ESPN‘s “First Take,” said that people were celebrating when Clark used the gesture. Reese, meanwhile, was labeled classless, with Keith Olbermann calling her a “f—— idiot.”

“We all know that there’s a white-black issue here, because the fact of that matter is when Caitlin did it, people were celebrating it. And they were talking about nothing but her greatness,” Smith said. “But, the second a sister stepped up and threw it back in her face, now you’ve got half the basketball world saying ‘Well, you know what, that’s not the classiest thing to do…

“Clark kind of instigated this and the fact that hasn’t been brought up tells us a lot about our society as a whole. You know exactly what the hell you’re doing as people when you want to bring up how Angel Reese acted, but you don’t want to bring up how Caitlin Clark acted. That’s the inconsistency. That’s the story.”

Caitlin Clark Speaks Out on Backlash Toward Angel Reese After National Championship Controversy

Clark, meanwhile, told Jeremy Schapp of ESPN Tuesday that Reese doesn’t deserve the backlash she’s received.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark said. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”