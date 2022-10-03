Shannon Sharpe Slams Antonio Brown for Posting Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football

Antonio Brown added a new layer to his beef with Tom Brady on Sunday night after he posted a photo on his Instagram showing he and Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Shannon Sharpe, host of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on FS1, said Monday that Brown crossed the line by bringing Brady’s family into the equation. The Hall of Fame tight end let out an impassioned rant, calling Brown a clown.

You leave wives and kids out of it. This is an all time low for an all time low joker. pic.twitter.com/vtGfMFghy2 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 3, 2022

“AB’s a clown and he’s been a clown for the longest” Sharpe said. “He’s done in the NFL. Nobody is gonna waste their time and last night took the cake for me, I’m done. Everybody should be done after he posted Tom Brady’s wife and said what he said. That man [Brady] took your ass in. That man revived your career. Nobody was gonna give you a chance. And you take a shot at this man’s wife?

The Buccaneers signed Brown in 2020 when their receiving corps was beat up midway through the season. Brown, the seven-time All-Pro, established an immediate connection with Brady, hauling in a touchdown pass during the Super Bowl. He was back to his elite self in 2021, recording 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games. That of course, preceded Brown’s antics on the sidelines in a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown took off his uniform before jogging and doing jumping jacks on his way to the locker room in the middle of the game. Brown was immediately released by Tampa Bay and has been a free agent since.

Antonio Brown Exposes Himself to Shocked Guests in Hotel Pool

Just two days prior, a Dubai hotel received a series of strange complaints from guests enjoying their indoor swimming pool. According to the guests, there was a man continuously exposing himself in the water, some of whom caught the incident on video.

Watching the footage, it became clear that the man was none other than Antonio Brown. Brown was allegedly harassing a woman he had just met. Entirely nude except for a few gold chains around his neck, Brown shoved his butt in the woman’s face twice before pulling his penis above the surface, shouting “You want it?” at her.

At first, the woman laughed off the awkward encounter. The interaction then got physical, however, at which point she became more uncomfortable.

After exposing himself to her multiple times, Brown attempted to put a scarf on her head that he took from another swimmer. When she pulled the scarf off, Brown lifted her above the water, slamming her back down. At this point, she wiped her eyes and swam to the other side of the pool.

The hotel declined to make an official statement. According to an anonymous hotel staff member, however, Brown was asked to leave the pool moments later.