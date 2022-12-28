Shannon Sharpe Torches Russell Wilson Again in Brutal ‘Undisputed’ Rant

One former Denver great with a big microphone continues to torch the Broncos’ current quarterback. In fact, Shannon Sharpe is so irritated with Russell Wilson that he wants the new coach to lock out the QB.

And, while you’re at it, Sharpe wants the Broncos to bar Wilson from his office and give away his parking spots.

Sharpe is one of the hosts on FS1’s Undisputed. He’s paid to provide analysis and his viewpoint from a player’s perspective. In other words, when it comes to Shannon Sharpe, it’s been there, done that, can talk about it with credibility. Meanwhile, Wilson and the Broncos are definitely in disarray after an abysmal Christmas performance. Denver lost 51-14 to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson threw three interceptions, including on consecutive series to open the game. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later as Denver continues to be one of the biggest disaster stories of this NFL season.

“I don’t know who the head coach is gonna be,” Shannon Sharpe said. “But the first thing you do [is proclaim], ‘Russell Wilson, I’m locking this office. You will no longer have an office. All those parking spaces you get at the stadium, they’re gone too – because you’re putting yourself in front of the team.’”

Then Sharpe addressed Wilson directly.

“I said it before, I’ll say it again, and I stand by it,” Sharpe said. “You ticked a lot of people off with your attitude, bro. You can come out here and talk about how we’re a team and I’m good with my teammates. But deep down inside, they’re seething, and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Here’s more of what Shannon Sharpe had to say about Wilson this week.

Shannon Sharpe is AIN'T RIDING with Russell Wilson for another mile 😂pic.twitter.com/Aqf8W9JYfI — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) December 28, 2022

Shannon Sharpe Believes Broncos Teammates Hate Wilson

It’s an understatement to say that fans expected more from Wilson this year. He left the Seattle Seahawks to sign with the Broncos this spring. And his deal was lucrative, with the Broncos agreeing to give him a five-year deal worth $242,588,236. He received a signing bonus of $50 million. And $161 million of his deal is guaranteed. But in return, Wilson is struggling. He’s thrown only a dozen touchdowns against nine interceptions. The Broncos are 4-11, with a road trip to take on Kansas City this Sunday.

Shannon Sharpe is convinced that Wilson’s new teammates hate the quarterback. There’s always a lot of finger-pointing on any team when a season unexpectedly crashes.

“Russell Wilson has not played well, there’s no other way around that,” Sharpe said earlier this month. “He has not lived up to what they expected when they signed him.”

Sharpe played for the Broncos from 1990-99. He continued to rant about Wilson.

“None of the coordinators, Darrell Bevell, whoever the offensive coordinator was got no credit,” Sharpe said. “It was always Russ, Russ, Russ. Now Russ is looking like some stir fry and you want to blame Nathaniel Hackett. (Or) you want to blame Klint Kubiak, you want to blame everybody else.

“Put the blame on No. 3, he’s been some trash this year.”