Shannon Sharpe Torches Russell Wilson with Hilarious ‘Burned’ Christmas Meal Comparison

Shannon Sharpe has had enough of Russell Wilson. As if the Broncos’ 4-11 record wasn’t enough, the quarterback’s performance in a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day pushed the former Denver tight end over the edge.

Sharpe went full scorched-earth when talking about the veteran quarterback during FS1’s Undisputed on Monday. And, in typical fashion, the Hall of Famer dropped one of the funniest comparisons you’ll hear.

“I don’t want to take anything away from Baker (Mayfield), Baker made some big-time throws,” Sharpe started. “They say, ‘Let Russ Cook.’ They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the goddang meal. And everybody went hungry because they let Russ cook.

.@ShannonSharpe rips Russell Wilson following Broncos 51-14 loss vs. Rams:



“They let Russ cook on Christmas and he burned the meal. And everyone went hungry. This was bad, Russell looks lost.” pic.twitter.com/udBNmgQuxI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 26, 2022

“That’s my team, that’s my franchise. I bleed blue and orange. Those guys weren’t ready to play. … Russ, you better get on your grind. This is bad. Russell looks lost.”

Without question, Wilson has seen better days. He completed just 15-of-27 passes, threw three interceptions and was sacked six times in the blowout loss. It was one of the ugliest performances of the quarterback’s career.

Sharpe put the onus on Wilson, but the Denver Broncos placed it elsewhere. Monday morning, the team announced the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as an NFL leader.

Russell Wilson Catches Heat from More Than Just Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe wasn’t alone in his criticism of Russell Wilson’s performance on Sunday. Plenty of NFL fans took major shots at the Broncos quarterback during the blowout loss to the Rams.

“Russell Wilson statline HAHAHAHA,” one fan said. Another had a little more sympathy for the QB, saying, “I honestly feel sorry for [Russell Wilson] he gets all the heat for a team that overall isn’t very good.”

There was so much hope and optimism surrounding the Broncos when Wilson arrived in Denver. To say the franchise has underperformed would be a massive understatement.

Fortunately for Broncos fans, the dreadful season is almost at its bitter end. Denver will play the Chiefs and Chargers to close out the 2022 regular season.