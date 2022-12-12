Shannon Sharpe Unleashes on Skip Bayless Over Tom Brady Claim, Social Media Goes Wild

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless might need a holiday break. The stars of FS1’s Undisputed got into a heated argument over Tom Brady, which led to an epic outburst from the former NFL tight end and Hall of Famer on live television.

For those who may not tune in frequently, things get heated between Sharpe and Bayless often. In a sports debate show, it’s the nature of the program. But on Monday, things appeared to get pretty personal.

Sharpe dared to say that Brady, right now, is not playing very well. He seems to have pretty strong evidence to support it, seeing as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a 35-7 decision to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Bayless then said Sharpe is “jealous” of Brady’s longevity in the NFL. That’s when the former star came unglued.

“Every time I call something into question, I’m jealous?” Sharpe said. “Skip, I did what I did! You made it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effing Hall of Fame! I’ve got three Super Bowls!”

But the argument didn’t stop there:

Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Hddec3qI9y — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 12, 2022

While those two TV stars get riled up pretty frequently, Sharpe seemed to take personal offense to Bayless’ comments on jealousy. A lot of folks on social media thought the same thing.

Social Media Goes Nuts Over Shannon Sharpe’s Outburst

Let’s call it like we see it … Skip Bayless isn’t one of the most popular personalities in the sports talk industry. So, when Sharpe takes his colleague to school, fans usually enjoy it. Monday’s outburst on Undisputed was no different.

“I’m never going to understand why anybody thought/thinks that Skip Bayless has any acumen or talent for discussing sports,” one viewer said. “It’s a gimmick. He speaks in generalities and his takes are polarizing. Almost anyone can do that. He’s a joke.”

Another Twitter user chimed in, “Wow, Skip was mad disrespectful. Smh.” A third individual added, “Skip went too far with that. Personal shots at Shay over nothin. Skip loves Brady too much.”

Once again, the fans took the side of Sharpe. And after hearing Bayless’ comments, can anyone really blame the Hall of Famer for his reaction?