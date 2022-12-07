WATCH: Shaq Gets Launched into a Christmas Tree on TV

Did anyone ask Santa for a 7-foot former NBA superstar for Christmas this year? That’s the only explanation as to why Shaq found himself at the bottom of a Christmas tree this week, right? Or, maybe an undersized, former guard gave the big man a shove into the holiday decor. Maybe.

During Tuesday night’s Inside the NBA, one of the most hilarious moments in live television of 2022 unfolded. Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Shaq raced to the studio’s giant screen for the former guard’s “big-screen analysis.”

Not wanting to admit defeat, Smith gave a hearty shove to Shaq, who fell into the studio’s Christmas tree. For a moment, you might’ve confused the 7-footer for the Wicked Witch of the East, with nothing but his legs emerging from the giant pine tree.

KENNY LAUNCHED SHAQ INTO THE TREE 🎄💀 pic.twitter.com/WBltT8jflx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2022

Everyone on the set seemed to have a big laugh about it, even Shaq. Although he did warn “The Jet,” that it’s “on now.” That gives NBA fans an even bigger reason to tune into TNT on game nights.

Inside the NBA often gets rave reviews because of the great analysis, as well as the goofy nature of the show. We saw it in full force on Tuesday.

NBA Fans Laugh Hysterically at Shaq’s Christmas Tree Encounter

Fans of the NBA got a huge laugh after seeing Shaq take the plunge into the Christmas tree on Inside the NBA. A lot of the humor trickled over onto Twitter.

“This is the greatest Christmas card ever,” one fan wrote, with an image of nothing but Shaq’s legs sticking out from underneath the tree. Another fan added, “This show is better than most of the games they air.”

Multiple fans quickly pointed out that the image of Shaq’s legs sticking out from the tree resembled the scene in the Wizard of Oz when a house squashed the Wicked Witch of the East.

We can’t wait to see if Shaq tries to get revenge on Kenny … and what the social media reaction looks like.