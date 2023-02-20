WATCH: Shaq Leads Utah All-Star Crowd in Surprise Birthday Celebration For Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley received a special and touching birthday celebration during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, led by Shaq and the TNT crew. Shaq led the entire arena in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the nearly-60 year old Barkley. Barkley’s actual birthday is Feb. 20, but they took the opportunity to get everybody involved in the celebration.

As the crowd sang to him Barkley received a pair of custom cakes from Utah’s mascot, Jazz Bear. One of the cakes was made up like a pile of donuts, special for the “Round Mound of Rebound.”

Shaq leads the crowd in Salt Lake City to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Charles Barkley (turns 60 tomorrow). 🎂



The moment appeared to catch Barkley completely by surprise as the Inside the NBA crew celebrated their family member. Afterwards, they brought him another cake with his face and the number 60 on top for his 60th birthday. Barkley, Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith delivered laughs early and often on Sunday night. However, the chance to celebrate Barkley pushed aside the constant jokes for a special and wholesome moment.

The All-Star festivities on Sunday started off strong with the two All-Star team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo drafting their team for the game live before tip-off. Picking from available players is a basketball tradition on playgrounds and courts across the country, and having the best players in the world participate made for great jokes and friendly rivalry as players watched their peers get drafted before them.

Once tip-off finally got the game itself started, Barkley and the TNT crew immediately took over entertainment duties. The foursome handled the TBS broadcast for the game, and Shaq was goading his co-host into saying things he probably shouldn’t say from the moment the game started — leading to constant laughs from the whole crew.