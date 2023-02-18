Shaq Puts Critics of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance on Blast

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t want to hear your criticism for Rihanna after her Super Bowl LVII performance.

During the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq featuring Nischelle Turner and Candace Parker, O’Neal defended against some of the hate that been thrown the way of Rihanna’s performance.

“All you people disrespecting Rihanna, shut your face,” O’Neal said. “”She did a wonderful job,” Shaq said. “She’s pregnant. She blessed it. She didn’t fall. Just leave it there. All you superstars that’s disrespecting and causing beef … shut it up.”

Additionally, O’Neal called for Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, to come to her aid, stating what he would do in his position.

“If she was my woman and I seen one of you superstars do that, I’m gonna have to get at you,” added O’Neal. “Rappers. Presidential candidates. I’m gonna have to get at you. Leave her alone.”

Alas, Shaq is passionate about Rihanna’s performance, so don’t let him hear any disrespect, or he’ll make you look like that backboard he broke once upon a time.

WWE Legend Goldberg Says He Was ‘Disgusted’ By Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

WWE legend Goldberg gave Rihanna’s halftime show at Super Bowl LVII a jackknife.

Joining the CarCast podcast with Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria, Goldberg shared his distain for the global star’s performance, holding absolutely nothing back.

“I thought Rihanna was frickin horrible,” Goldberg said, per TMZ Sports. “I was disgusted by it.

“That’s all. Let’s just say that. I thought it was horrible.”

Many people always have different opinions on the Super Bowl halftime show. It’s the biggest concert of the year, and also the most polarizing. Evidently, Goldberg knows where he stands on that side of the coin in 2023.

The WWE legend hasn’t fought since last year, where he lost to the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, acknowledging him as he defeated at 2022’s Elimination Chamber event.

Goldberg had some comments for Rihanna’s performance, but we can only guess what Bret Hart thinks about the former’s review. We’re going to guess he’d side with Rihanna.