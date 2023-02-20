WATCH: Shaq Roasts Charles Barkley, Questions His Sobriety During NBA All-Star Broadcast

There are few rivalries in sports that run deeper than Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. There’s nothing quite like the brotherly love we see on each and every TNT broadcast between Shaq and Chuck.

With their shenanigans starting early in Utah for the NBA All-Star game, Shaq is up 1-0 at the moment when it comes to zingers between the two. With Barkley speaking a little slower than usual, Diesel wanted to know when alcohol brands started sponsoring The Chuckster.

"I wanna thank Patron for sponsoring Chuck today." – Shaq pic.twitter.com/dyuaJf75Y5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 20, 2023

With the game not even at halftime yet, this isn’t the first or last time the two will go at each other tonight in Salt Lake City. Shaq will hopefully take it easy on Barkley, though, with Sir Charles turning the ripe age of 60 tomorrow.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Daytona 500 After Chaotic Overtime

The NASCAR season starts with the biggest race of the year and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the one taking the Harley J. Earl in 2023. This wasn’t the most exciting edition of this race. However, it gave us what we expect from Daytona. Chaos when we least expect it, and each team tries to find that bit of strategy to separate themselves.

Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson might have sat on the front row again this year, but it was the Fords that dominated on race day. Every time you looked up after Stage 2, it was a Ford. Mainly the RFK duo of Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

Even with all of those talented drivers that fought for a lead, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of all people taking the checkered flag.

RT to congratulate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his #DAYTONA500 win! pic.twitter.com/OstRwcdmFi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

This Daytona 500 had everything we could have asked for. It wasn’t super exciting for the first stage. That’s to be expected at a superspeedway. However, we did get some big wrecks.

One move took out Chase Elliott as well as Tyler Reddick early on. Then, we got a late race wreck with just 18 laps to go. Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece, and Martin Truex Jr. were taken out by that incident.

This race didn’t stop there. We got some free NASCAR in overtime.