There have been a ton of great athletes to come through Baton Rouge over the years, but none greater than Angel Reese, says an LSU legend.

Shaquille O’Neal, a three-year standout at LSU who became an NBA legend, declared Reese as “probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports,” during the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq.” Reese led the Tigers to their first NCAA Women’s Tournament national championship earlier this month after defeating Iowa, 102-85.

Shaq with some high praise for a fellow LSU athlete 👀



(via The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female,” O’Neal said. “Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

“Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU.”

Reese, the sophomore forward, was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. In the win over Iowa, she put up her 34th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She also added five assists, three steals, and a block in her box score.

Shaq Defends Angel Reese Amid Controversy

O’Neal defended Reese after she received criticism and was labeled “classless” by a portion of the audience after she hit Clark with the “You Can’t See Me” circa John Cena 2005. Clark used the gesture in Iowa’s Elite Eight victory over Louisville one week prior and Reese wanted to return the favor, citing “disrespect.” Reese and multiple LSU players also took exception with Clark’s nonchalant defending of a South Carolina player in the Final Four.

“What a f—— idiot,” former ESPN host Keith Olbermann wrote on Twitter.

O’Neal stood up for Reese in an emphatic way.

“Shut your dumb ass up leave Angel Reese alone,” O’Neal tweeted.

Reese was appreciative of O’Neal’s response.

“Yeah my uncle Shaq don’t play bout me. period,” Reese wrote.

After Clark said that Reese didn’t deserve the criticism sent her way, Reese addressed the perceived beef between her and Clark.

“Man, people don’t realize, me and her have never had beef,” Reese said last week. “We played against each other for so long and she’s a great player. I love playing against Caitlin. And I feel like me and her are the face of women’s basketball at the college level, right now. So, just being able to have that and her come out and say that was great for us.”

Angel Reese sees NIL valuation surpass $1 million following national championship

Reese’s national championship win and ensuing media attention has been very kind to her bank account. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Reese’s NIL valuation has now surpassed the $1 million mark.

To put things in perspective, Reese has a valuation of $258,000 as of the beginning of February. Reese’s social following has more than tripled to 3.6 million since the Final Four.

Entering March Madness, the former Maryland transfer had a $371,000 On3 NIL Valuation. Her valuation now is $1.3 million, which is the top-ranked women’s basketball valuation. Reese also ranks No. 13 in the On3 NIL 100, which is the first of its kind and defacto NIL ranking of the top 100 high school and college athletes ranked by their On3 NIL Valuation.