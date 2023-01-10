Shaq Says He’ll Eat a Horned Frog After Georgia’s Dominant National Championship Win Over TCU

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) had a lot riding on the outcome of the College Football Playoff National Championship game Monday night.

During the Jan. 5 edition of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Shaq made a straight-faced proclamation: If No. 1 Georgia were to topple No. 3 TCU, he would “enjoy” a nice plate of horned frogs.

“When Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat frogs,” Shaq said. “I’ll eat a horned frog.”

Well, it appears the Basketball Hall of Fame center will be indulging in that dinner real soon. Georgia (15-0) thrashed TCU (13-2), 65-7, in the most lopsided National Championship game dating back to the outset of the Bowl Coalition in 1992.

“The face u make when u gotta eat horned frog legs congratulations @georgiafootball,” Shaq wrote on Instagram.

He certainly isn’t lying — that truly is the face you make when you know you have to consume some horned frogs. Those from the south, however, may be able to help Shaq out just a little bit on what he can expect when he takes his first bite into the amphibian.

“I’ve eaten frog legs before — both adobo-style, and deep-fried,” one Twitter user wrote. “I kid you not, they are delicious. Especially deep-fried/crispy salt-and-pepper style. Good luck, Shaq.”

Will Shaq Eat the Entire Frog?

Sure…It should be noted, though, that nobody asked Shaq to go through with this. He put himself in this position. And given Georgia’s status as a heavy favorite entering the game, he had to have known what was likely awaiting him.

Now, with that being said, will Shaq go for the entire frog? Typically, just the legs are eaten — Shaq did not specify. Will anyone really hold it against him? Perhaps America will find out on this week’s “Inside the NBA.”

“Is he just going to eat the legs?” one fan asked. “He was supposed to eat a frog. The legs are not a frog. The whole frog is a frog.”