Shaquille O’Neal Causes Concern Sharing Photo From Hospital Bed

Shaquille O’Neal sure stirred up concern and worry over the weekend. The former NBA superstar and current analyst had many of us at a loss for words after sharing a photo from a hospital bed on Sunday.

Fortunately, everything seems to be just fine with Shaq. But when the four-time NBA champion shared the image on Twitter there was a major sense of worry.

O’Neal gave a shoutout to his NBA on TNT colleagues Ernie Johnson and Candace Parker during March Madness coverage Sunday. His tweet included an image of himself in a hospital bed.

“I’m always watching (Ernie) and (Candace) miss y’all,” Shaq wrote.

According to TMZ Sports, Shaq underwent hip surgery recently. The procedure went as planned and now the 51-year-old is recovering from the operation.

O’Neal has been a valuable piece of TNT’s coverage of the NBA since his retirement from the league. He’s provided fantastic insight and comic relief to broadcasts — along with Johnson Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

While we’re sure Shaq is ready to get back to the studio as soon as possible, it’s not quite clear when he’ll be able to make a return. TMZ Sports indicated that he could be back in the studio by mid-April — taking some much-needed recovery time before jumping behind the desk again.

Fans Express Concern for Shaquille O’Neal After Hospital Photo

After Shaquille O’Neal shared the photo on Twitter, several from the NBA community wished the big fella well. He received responses from former players, media members and fans.

“U good big man,” asked former NBA center Roy Hibbert. WFTV anchor Greg Warmoth wrote, “Get well soon big fella! Prayers going up now.”

One Twitter user wrote, “Praying for a speedy recovery Shaq.” Another added, “Sending you good thoughts and positive waves. I want to see your next post from you outside, with your family and friends. God Bless Big Guy!”

Since his playing days in the NBA, O’Neal has been a beloved basketball figure. His larger-than-life personality and goofy nature provided sports with a breath of fresh air.

His funny antics on the court — and in the locker room — have transitioned well to the TNT studio. He immediately fit in with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, creating one of the most entertaining sports studio shows on television.

Hopefully, Shaq’s absence from the program is brief and he’s back on the set in Atlanta soon!