Shaquille O’Neal Continues To Evade Being Served Lawsuit Subpoena, Despite Public Persona and Being Large Human

Former NBA star and current TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal is known to accept the occasional dollar in order to promote a certain brand or company. You’ll see him driving cars he can barely fit in or representing insurance companies you know he’d never use. The big fella gets around in the advertising world, let’s say. In recent years, he even partnered with crypto company FTX and promoted their brand.

However, he’s now been named in a class action lawsuit against the company, according to Forbes. “O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November. Which came in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison. He claimed he opened an account with the exchange after ‘being exposed to’ celebrity endorsements,” the magazine wrote.

Except the problem is that none of the process servers can seem to get ahold of Shaq to actually serve him his legal papers. Which is a a holdup for the lawsuit. According Garrison’s lawyers, Shaq is the only person named in the suit who has simply decided to evade being served papers.

Shaq dodges the legal process

“Only one, however, has chosen to evade service in order to draw out these proceedings, or to otherwise attempt to avoid answering for these allegations,” said the lawyers to Forbes. Obviously, that one is a Mr. Shaquille O’Neal.

The article proceeded to explain that the former superstar center and one of the most physically recognizable people in the entire United States was unable to be found by the process servers. That or he just won’t answer the door.

“Over the past month, the 7-foot-1-inch tall athlete has allegedly hidden inside his home when process servers appeared at his door with court papers. The lawyers also claimed to have contacted O’Neal’s last known litigation counsel to no avail.”

Not only is Shaq seven feet tall and probably 300 pounds or heavier. But he’s also on television several nights a week. He’s in commercials all the time, as we mentioned. He shows up on the “NBA on TNT” set regularly alongside Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. He’s not hard to find! Heck, if you just went ahead and tried to serve him during one of the studio shows, at least you’d know where to get him. The crew would have a blast with that one.

It seems pretty crazy, right? That a man of his stature and sheer size can’t be found to serve court documents to? Surely, O’Neal isn’t in danger of going to prison or anything, and this lawsuit isn’t just going to go away. So he may as well come out and deal with it now, right? Although, he seems completely fine with playing a game of cat and mouse.