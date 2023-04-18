Shaquille O’Neal Finally Gets Served in FTX Lawsuit After Avoiding Lawyers

Former NBA star and current TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal is known to accept the occasional dollar in order to promote a certain brand or company. You’ll see him driving cars he can barely fit in or representing insurance companies you know he’d never use. The big fella gets around in the advertising world, let’s say. In recent years, he even partnered with crypto company FTX and promoted their brand.

However, a class action lawsuit against the company named him, according to Forbes. “O’Neal was named in a class-action suit filed last November. Which came in a Florida federal district court by Oklahoma resident and FTX retail investor Edwin Garrison. He claimed he opened an account with the exchange after ‘being exposed to’ celebrity endorsements,” the magazine wrote.

Except the problem is that none of the process servers could seem to get ahold of Shaq to actually serve him his legal papers. O’Neal reportedly evaded process severs to a pretty lengthy degree. He even had his security team prevent them from entering the Studio J site where he films Inside the NBA for TNT.

Shaq finally gets served

Alas, the process servers were finally able to trap Shaq and serve him his legal notice. The Moskowitz Law Firm, who is heading up the suit against O’Neal and others from Mr. Garrison, announced Sunday in a tweet that O’Neal was finally found and served. Here was that post:

“UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served Shaq outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit.”

At last, the Moskowitz firm was finally able to find and serve one of the largest men on the planet. Not only is Shaq seven feet tall and probably 300 pounds or heavier. But he’s also on television several nights a week. He’s in commercials all the time, as we mentioned. Television too with Inside the NBA. Even with his goons on the lookout, there’s no way it should be this hard to serve papers. After all, he’s an immense man who lives as public a life as any celebrity.

In the end, they were able to find him. Now that the giant game of cat and mouse is finished with, all parties can finally begin moving towards a resolution. Judging by his adverse behavior so far, it’s safe to assume Shaquille O’Neal won’t be quick to hand over any of his pretty pennies. This saga ain’t over.