Shaquille O’Neal Goes Hard After Kevin Durant, Who has Hilarious Response

There’s certainly no love lost between NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

The “Inside the NBA” analyst never misses a chance to go after Durant, and did so again Saturday.

“I don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when i was going bald,” O’Neal tweeted at Durant. “Love always THE BUS DRIVER.”

O’Neal’s tweet came in response to a video posted from Boardroom, in which Durant weighed in on the J.Cole-Kendrick Lamar debate. Durant co-founded Boardroom, a media company focusing on sports, entertainment and culture.

“Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question,” Durant tweeted.

O’Neal’s initial tweet appeared to be in response to a previous comment made by Durant. After the Los Angeles Lakers acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards Monday, O’Neal claimed he had no idea who the 2019 first-round selection was.

“If you ain’t a top-10 player, I don’t know who you are,” O’Neal said Thursday of Hachimura. “That’s not disrespect… I know who he is now. If I’m a general manager, and I got the big name guys on my team… I need one more big name guy, a complimentary big name guy.

“You want to impress me? That name should’ve been Bradley Beal, now we’re talking… I’ve never seen this kid play.”

O’Neal’s words quickly went viral on Twitter, prompting a response from Durant.

“Shaquille doesn’t know ball?” Durant asked in a tweet.

Shaquille O’Neal has Criticized Kevin Durant in the Past

O’Neal has been very critical of Durant over the years. Though Durant won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors and has an MVP to his name, O’Neal recently said that Durant’s career has been a “failure.”

“A lot of people were talking about the bus driver, Chuck [Charles Barkley] was absolutely right. He was not driving the bus in Golden State,” Shaq said this past September. “You were on the bus, you were sitting up front…You win and we don’t respect it. Don’t get mad at us. […] We talking about, when you the guy, in championship moments, can you take it to the next level?

“We haven’t seen that yet. If you’re the guy and you ain’t get it done, that means you failed.”