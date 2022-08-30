Shaquille O’Neal Shares Strange Theory of How the World Might Be Flat

Like Kyrie Irving and others before him, Shaquille O’Neal may be jumping on “the Earth is flat” bandwagon.

And he has quite the theory to explain it. O’Neal has logged many miles in the air over the course of his life and put the knowledge he’s gained up there to use. Appearing recently on the “Kyle & Jackie O” show, O’Neal had the following reasoning for why the Earth might be flat.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal reveals why he thinks the earth is FLAT pic.twitter.com/dwJFPvqVGN — ⭐️TellMeSweetLittleLies⭐️ (@Intent_B) August 25, 2022

“For example, I flew 20 hours today,” O’Neal said. “Not once did I go this way. I didn’t go straight. I didn’t tip over. I didn’t go upside down.”

Shaquille O’Neal quickly received pushback for his comments. But he wasn’t backing down one bit.

“It’s still a straight line,” O’Neal said. “You don’t go under. It’s just a theory. Another theory, how they said the world is spinning? I’ve been living in a house on a lake for 30 years. Not once did the lake rotate to the left or rotate to the right.”

Shaquille O’Neal has Shared This Theory Before

Shaquille O’Neal, 50, has shared similar sentiments in the past. Talking on his podcast back in 2017, the 15-time NBA All-Star matter-of-factly said the Earth is flat.

“It’s true,” O’Neal said. “The Earth is flat. There’s three ways to manipulate the mind: What you read, what you see, and what you hear. In school, first thing they teach us, ‘Oh, Columbus discovered America.’ But when you got there, it was some fair-skinned people with long hair smoking on peace pipes. So what does that tell you?”

That’s some explanation from Shaquille O’Neal, though the backlash he’s received for the comments pale in comparison to what Irving dealt with in 2017. Upon saying he thought the Earth was flat, Irving received so much pushback that he eventually apologized for his comments.

“To all the science teachers, everybody coming up to me like, `You know I’ve got to reteach my whole curriculum?’ I’m sorry,” Irving said. “I apologize. I apologize.”