Shaquille O’Neal Suggests Jill Biden’s White House Suggestion for Iowa Was Race-Related

Former NBA superstar and current analyst Shaquille O’Neal becomes the latest to criticize First Lady Jill Biden for extending an invitation to Iowa’s women’s basketball team to the White House despite losing to LSU in the national championship. Her comments have been under scrutiny for days.

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 in the women’s title game. That earned the Tigers a trip to the White House to celebrate their major accomplishment. But Biden extended an invitation to the Hawkeyes despite the loss. That didn’t go over well with many.

On The Big Podcast, Shaq and Nischelle Turner talked about Biden’s invitation to Iowa.

“Although we know she doesn’t make the decision, that caused a big uproar. What did you think about that? Because, you know, we are in this era of participation trophies,” Turner said per FOX News.

“No, but that’s not what it was about. That’s not what it was about,” O’Neal responded. “I want people to use their imaginations. You know what it was about. I’m not going to mention it. You know what it was about, right?”

Turner then stated that it became a “race issue,” adding, “It became a team of all Black girls beating a team of all White girls. That’s what it became.”

O’Neal then had no problem continuing and clarifying his point.

“So, in the history of me going to the White House and all the champions going to the White House, we never even mentioned the second team, right?” O’Neal said. “But the fact that it was that versus that, and the other [team] that lost, that’s when they wanted to make it a participation: ‘Oh, they lost, but they were there and all that.'”

Iowa star Caitlin Clark declined Biden’s invitation to the White House during an ESPN interview.

Shaq Calls Angel Reese the Greatest LSU Athlete of All Time

After a stellar year and leading LSU to a national championship, O’Neal is calling Angel Reese the greatest athlete in the school’s history. He showed the sophomore star a ton of respect.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female,” O’Neal said. “Because, guess what? She delivered. She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete.

“Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU.”

Reese recorded 34 double-doubles during the 2022-23 season. She closed out the year by scoring 15 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing five assists and recording three steals in LSU’s championship win over Iowa.