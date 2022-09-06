Shavez Hart, Olympic Sprinter, Killed in Bahamas Shooting

Shavez Hart, an Olympic sprinter and former student-athlete at Texas A&M, was killed in a shooting outside a Bahamas nightclub Saturday. He was 29.

According to TMZ Sports, Hart attempted to break up a fight that occurred in the nightclub’s parking lot. A group of individuals began fighting and one male left the scene and returned with a firearm.

That individual opened fire in the parking lot and a bullet struck Hart in the chest.

Hart won the silver medal in the 4×400 relay in the 2016 Indoor World Championship. He’s also the third-fastest individual from the Bahamas to run the 100m dash.

Prior to his Olympic journey, Hart competed in track and field at Texas A&M. He earned gold medals in the 4×400 relay at the 2015 NCAA Indoor Championship and in the 100m dash at the 2015 SEC Outdoor Championship.

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with Hart’s killing.

Olympic, Texas A&M Communities Mourn Shavez Hart’s Death

The Olympic and Texas A&M communities are mourning the loss of Shavez Hart. Those who knew him remembered his great character, as well.

“This is so tragic,” Texas A&M track and field head coach Pat Henry said in a statement. “Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people.”

The Bahamas Olympic Committee also released a statement on Hart’s tragic passing.

“The Olympic family is saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Shavez Hart, a proud native of Abaco,” the statement said, per TMZ Sports. “He was always very humble, yet proud and determined to offer the very best of himself for the sake of country.”