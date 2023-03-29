Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested for Punching Youth Soccer Referee

It’s no secret that some parents and guardians get way too agitated during their kid’s sporting events. However, one sheriff’s office sergeant went way too far at a youth soccer game.

Michael Russell, a sheriff’s office homicide sergeant, actually punched a youth soccer referee in Jacksonville, Florida. He has since been arrested for the incident and is being charged with felony battery. However, it’s unknown why he punched the referee.

According to comments made by Sheriff T.K. Waters, Russell was at a youth soccer game on Sunday. At the time, he was off-duty and was not wearing his uniform. Some of the players began to fight and the referee stepped in to break it up. That’s when Russell apparently “went onto the field and punched one of the refs in the face, knocking the whistle out of his mouth.”

Waters admitted that he was disappointed and confused by Russell’s actions. However, nobody is above the law.

“We never relish arresting an employee of this agency. However, our collective belief in transparency, openness and accountability outweighs any personal allegiance,” Waters said. “We are a society of laws, and no one is above those laws.”

There is a video of the arrest, though it hasn’t been released yet. Russell had been a sergeant since 2019 and was with the sheriff’s office for 14 years.

The incident led to a string of youth soccer referees sharing their stories of abuse from parents and coaches online. The most notable was MLS rules analyst Christina Unkel.

“We are not ok,” Unkel tweeted. “The referee is a top notch, kind & professional person whose climbing the ladder to become a national referee. No one goes to work expecting to be assaulted when refereeing youth soccer. People in power need to help. Everyone’s leaving.”

Soccer Fan Sentenced to Jail for Attacking a Goalie

When Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Spain’s Sevilla played a match, a rowdy soccer fan charged onto the field and punched Marko Dmitrović — Sevilla’s goalie.

This was a bad idea. Dmitrović is an incredibly strong athlete, standing 6-foot-4. The fan, who sucker punched him, looked like he hit a brick wall. The fan was immediately overtaken, dragged off the field, and arrested.

PSV pitch invader goes to punch Sevilla and Serbia goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic and bounces off him.pic.twitter.com/wviFZo819S — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) February 23, 2023

Now, he’s been sentenced to three months in jail for assault.

Along with that, PSV is suspending the twenty-year-old for 40 years. He also already had been serving a suspension by the Dutch Football Federation.