WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo Has Emotional Send-Off in Final CBS Golf Broadcast

After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Sir Nick Faldo has put on the headset for the final time.

Sunday marked the conclusion of Faldo’s 16-year career in broadcasting for CBS Sports. He has served as one of the top analysts in golf and became one of the permanent fixtures in the game.

Faldo’s final broadcast came from the PGA Tour‘s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. As he signed off for the final time, the six-time major championship winner teared up in an emotional send-off.

"I'm a single child and I've found, at 65, three brothers." ❤️



The end of an era.@NickFaldo006 signs off for the final time. pic.twitter.com/nXm8mRMPnz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 7, 2022

Perhaps the most heartwarming line from Faldo’s sign off came when he addressed his broadcast partners. “I’m a single child and I’ve found, at 65, three bothers.” Faldo, of course, was speaking of Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo.

Faldo started broadcasting for CBS back in 2006. We’re certainly going to miss his voice and analysis for golf tournaments moving forward.

Nick Faldo’s Outstanding Career in Golf

Before his success on the microphone came Nick Faldo’s major achievements on the golf course. The PGA Tour legend proved to be one of the top players of his era in multiple leagues.

Faldo collected 43 professional wins in his career, 30 coming in the European Tour and nine more on the PGA Tour. He was also a six-time major championship winner, showing his dominance at The Masters and Open Championship.

Faldo claimed the green jacket three times (1989, 1990, 1996) and hoisted three Claret Jugs (1987, 1990, 1992). Though he never won a U.S. Open or PGA Championship, he finished as high as second in both.

In 1990, Faldo was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year. In 1997, The World Golf Hall of Fame inducted the nine-time PGA Tour event winner.

Whether it came on the course or in the booth, Faldo found plenty of success. Though it was difficult to say goodbye, hopefully he gets some much-needed rest and relaxation.