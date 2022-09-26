SiriusXM Suspends Brett Favre’s Radio Show Amid Welfare Fraud Scandal

SiriusXM Radio has made a decision on Brett Favre‘s radio show amidst the alleged welfare fraud scandal involving the former Green Bay Packers quarterback. According to PEOPLE, the show has been suspended for the time being.

The news of SiriusXM suspending Favre’s show, The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, comes after ESPN Milwaukee announced the former NFL quarterback’s radio appearances would be paused. Favre last appeared on the SiriusXM show on Sept. 13.

Favre finds himself in the middle of a fraud welfare case. Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant allegedly paid the ex-quarterback $1.1 million from the state’s welfare funds designated for families in need.

Favre’s representatives have not immediately responded to questions regarding the SiriusXM suspension.

ESPN Milwaukee Hits Pause Button on Brett Favre Appearances

Because of the alleged scandal involving Brett Favre, ESPN Milwaukee decided to suspend the quarterback’s appearances on the station. His last appearance came on Sept. 12.

Per Front Office Sports, it was the first media outlet to suspend Favre from making appearances. Favre, and the radio networks that have hosted him, have come under major scrutiny in recent weeks because of the nature of the allegations.

FBI Investigating Favre Over Allegations

The FBI has started questioning Favre and his involvement in the welfare scandal. The former quarterback reportedly received $1.1 million from Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant for giving motivational speeches. The Mississippi state auditor claims Favre never gave the speeches.

It was demanded that Favre repay the money, along with $228,000 in interest. The ex-Green Bay star reportedly repaid the money but has not returned the interest fee.

Favre reportedly wanted to use the money to help fund a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss, where his daughter played.