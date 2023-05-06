Sixth horse reportedly dies at Churchill Downs ahead of 2023 Kentucky Derby

A racehorse has been euthanized at Churchill Downs following Race 2 on Saturday at Churchill Downs, per multiple reports. The horse death toll leading up to the Kentucky Derby is now six.

Chloe’s Dream, a three-year-old gelding, was veered off the track following the first turn by jockey Corey Lanerie. It was discovered Chloe’s Dream reportedly “went wrong leaving the first turn,” a report from the track said.

“Transparency is an important component of our commitment to safety and accountability in horse racing. We share the concern of our fans who have questions about the recent equine fatalities at Churchill Downs Racetrack and we extend our sincere condolences to those who love and care for these horses,” Churchill Downs wrote in a statement.

Wild on Ice, Take Charge Briana, Code of Kings, Parents Pride, Chasing Artie and now Chloe’s Dream are the six horses that lost their lives this week.

Saffie Joseph Jr. suspended indefinitely following two ‘unexplained’ deaths of his racehorses

Thoroughbred trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. was suspended indefinitely by Churchill Downs. Now, all of his horses have been scratched from any races in Louisville this week. That means his horse, Lord Miles, is not allowed to run in the big race. He will be replaced by Mandarin Hero, one of three Japan-bred horses set to run on Saturday.

The suspension was brought down following the two tragic euthanizations Parent Pride and Chasing Artie. Their deaths occured following their respective races this week leading up to Saturday’s Derby.

“For the betterment of racing, the health and welfare of our equine athletes and the safety of our jockeys, all horses trained by trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. are scratched effective immediately and until further notice,” the Board of Stewards wrote in a statement.

Aside from Joseph’s horses, three-year-old filly Take Charge Briana and Derby entrant Wild On Ice also passed away. They were both euthanized after sustaining injuries while training/racing. Code of Kings broke his neck in a saddling paddock and was euthanized earlier Saturday.

If the deaths weren’t controversial enough, the odds-on favorite (3-1), Forte, was scratched from the lineup after a bruise was found on his right front hoof. He was deemed unfit to compete by state vets. Forte’s scratch leaves No. 5 Tapit Trace (9-2) and No. 14 Angel of Empire (9-2) as the two horses with the best odds to take the first jewel of the Triple Crown. No. 20 Derma Sotogake and No. 3 Two Phil’s both have the next-best odds at 7-1.