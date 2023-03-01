Skip Bayless Questions LeBron James Over Injury, Shannon Sharpe Loses His Mind

Skip Bayless got into a heated debate with Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed over the recent injury to Lakers forward LeBron James. Bayless questioned whether James was really hurt after he claimed to hear a pop in his foot during Sunday’s game against Dallas.

“He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter after he quote-unquote hurt himself,” Bayless said. “‘I heard something pop.’ Why didn’t you take yourself out?”

That led to a strong response from Sharpe, who came to James’ defense.

“Why is it that when someone says there’s something wrong with LeBron James, you either say it’s not that serious or he’s lying?” he asked. “You never called into question whenever Tom Brady said anything. Tom Brady had offseason surgery. How do you know? Did you perform the surgery?”

Unc Shannon sharpe lost it after Skip bayless said Lebron James is lying about his injury 😭 pic.twitter.com/mrUQEeRbFZ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 28, 2023

Skip Bayless went on to argue that the Lakers should be more specific about LeBron James’ injury. The Athletic’s Shams Charania described it as a right foot injury, but that apparently wasn’t enough information for Bayless.

“What exactly is his injury?” he asked. “You’re close. You’re in the inner circle. I need to know what the injury is. They won’t even say what the injury is. It’s another mysterious LeBron injury.”

That led to Sharpe basically explaining how injury reports work.

““When does full disclosure tell you, I have to exactly tell you what the injury is? Since when is that a thing?” Sharpe asked. “A lot of times they say ‘lower extremity.'” They don’t want you to focus in. So they might say shoulder. They might say lower leg, they might say ankle. They might say foot. But they said he’s injured and there’s a chance he’s gonna miss significant time. That’s what Shams reported. That’s what Woj reported.”

Bayles also questioned James’ injury in a tweet Monday evening. So far this season, James has missed 15 games. It’s unclear exactly how much time he will be out because of his current injury, but Charania reported it will be multiple weeks.

The Lakers are currently 29-33 and one game behind 10th-place New Orleans to reach the NBA play-in. They next face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.