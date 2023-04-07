Skip Bayless Slams First Lady Jill Biden’s Iowa, LSU White House Comments as ‘Implied Racism’

First Lady Jill Biden continues to catch heat for inviting Iowa’s women’s basketball team to the White House, despite losing to LSU in the National Championship Game on Sunday. FS1’s Skip Bayless was the latest to rip her comment.

During an episode of Undisputed this week, Bayless called Biden’s invitation “implied racism.” His co-host, Shannon Sharpe, argued that if the roles were reversed, LSU would not have been invited.

“In my view, my gut feeling is that what our First Lady said on Monday, came across as this unspoken, between the lines, implied racism,” Bayless said. “It smacked of, ‘Poor Caitlin (Clark) had to endure that shameful taunting by Angel Reese. So, let’s bring Caitlin’s white Iowa team to the White House and celebrate them, too.’

“It came across, to me, as sort of this unintentional, unwitting, naive white racism. That’s what it came across as.”

LSU defeated Iowa 102-85 during Sunday’s National Championship Game. On Monday, Biden suggested that, because both teams played so well, both should be invited to the White House.

That’s traditionally been an honor for the championship team.

Clark and the Hawkeyes declined the invitation and only plan to attend if they win a national title. Still, Biden’s invitation has caught plenty of backlash over the past few days.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Defends LSU’s Angel Reese’s Taunting

Near the end of Sunday’s game, LSU star Angel Reese caught a lot of heat for taunting Clark. Reese made the “you can’t see me” hand gesture multiple times in Clark’s direction — a taunt the Iowa star has used at times during her career.

Many threw words like “classless,” “unsportsmanlike,” and worse around to criticize Reese. But in an ESPN interview, Clark defended her opponent.

“No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did,” Clark told ESPN. “I’m just one that competes and she competed. I think everybody knew there was going to be a little trash talking the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said. LSU deserves it. They played so well. Like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re all competitive, we all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game. The way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. And even the entire LSU team, like I said, they played an amazing game. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did. I honestly didn’t see it when the game was going on and like I said, I haven’t been on social media really at all.”

Both Reese and Clark were phenomenal in Sunday’s game. Reese recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Clark scored 30 points and dished eight assists.