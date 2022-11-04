Skip Bayless’ Wild Comments Following Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen Divorce Go Viral

Skip Bayless is offering Tom Brady some much-needed grace. Recently, the ESPN personality opened up about understanding why Tom Brady may have chosen his NFL career over his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Recently, the couple announced they were divorcing after spending 13 years together and raising two children. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, rumors swirled about their marital problems. Later, the two announced they had officially parted ways but still remained “amicable” with one another.

Now, Brady and Bündchen are officially divorced, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback can now focus on playing football.

Despite the criticism Brady’s received in recent weeks, Bayless is sympathetic to the 45-year-old’s situation. Durign a recent episode of “The Skip Bayless Show,” he admitted he would also choose his career over his spouse without thinking about it.

“If at any point, Ernestine had said, ‘I’m sorry. I need you to stop and spend more time with me and live a normal life,’ If she had said that to me – trust me – I would have said, ‘I’m sorry. I just have to go on without you,'” Bayless explained.

Later, Bayless claimed that while he loves having his wife in his life, “only if she doesn’t threaten what” he “lives for.”

My career will always come first. But my wife Ernestine, who is a vital part of my life, has become 1a) in our years together.pic.twitter.com/SHP1jUkC94 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 3, 2022

In addition, this isn’t the first time Bayless has commented that his job is more important to him than his wife.

ESPN personality offers Tom Brady some much-needed sympathy following divorce

Earlier this year, the sports pundit shared a similar story, saying his career would always be his top priority in his life.

Now, it looks like Tom Brady is in a similar situation. After being retired for just 40 days, he decided to return to the NFL. But, unfortunately, football might have been the driving force behind the dissipation of his marriage.

As for Bayless, he also went on the record and said that if his wife ever gave him an ultimatum, he would walk away from his marriage.

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce last Friday. The day before, Brady told reporters how he was doing on and off the field.

“I’ve always tried to do the best I could do here and then when I leave here I try to do the best I could do, and that’s what we all try to do,” he began. ” I’m sure everyone sitting in this room, sitting at home, just trying to wake up every day doing the best they could do for their families and their career, and I’m no different.”

The father of two was the first to announce the sad news of the divorce on the morning of Oct. 28 with a social media post.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he began. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. He added, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”