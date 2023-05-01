Skittles drags Boston Bruins on social media

Nobody, not even Skittles, is letting the Boston Bruins off the hook after their 4-3 overtime defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 Sunday to officially blow a 3-1 series lead.

The popular candy product took to Twitter Monday to remind everyone that yeah, you might be having a bad day — but at least you aren’t the Bruins.

— SKITTLES (@Skittles) May 1, 2023

“My weekend wasn’t great but at least I didn’t choke away a 3-1 playoff lead,” Skittles’ Twitter account wrote. “Anyways taste the rainbow.”

The Bruins entered the playoffs as Stanley Cup favorites, and for good reason. Boston dominated the regular season, recording an NHL record 65 wins and 135 points. The Bruins made it through the 82-game season without losing three consecutive games. And yet, that’s exactly what Boston did after jumping out to a 3-1 series lead over the Panthers in the Eastern Conference first-round matchup.

Florida jumped out to a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Sam Reinhart. Bruins veteran forward David Krejci answered in the second. Forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak followed with two more in the third to take a 3-2 lead. With Boston closing in on the series victory, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice pulled goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in the final minutes. He then called a timeout with 88 seconds remaining in regulation.

Maurice’s gamble paid off, as Montour netted the game-tying goal with just a minute to go. Forward Carter Verhaeghe, who scored a career-high 42 goals this season, scored the game-winner on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle eight minutes and 35 seconds into overtime.

Panthers take down Bruins in monumental upset

The Panthers, who finished a staggering 43 points behind the Bruins in the regular season, are onto the second-round of the playoffs for just the second time since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996.

“The fact that we were able to do what we did after what they did all year… They’re an unreal team and the best I’ve played in my NHL career. The fact that we were able to beat them was crazy,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said after the game, via ESPN. “Let’s be honest: Nobody in the whole world thought we were going to win that series except for the guys in that room.”

For Boston, the attention will turn to the future of star forward and team captain Patrice Bergeron. The 37-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer after wrapping up his 19th season in Boston. Bergeron, who missed the first four games of the series with a herniated disk in his back, was emotional after the game, embracing each of his teammates and giving a stick salute to the fans at TD Garden. The five-time Selke Award winner said he will take some time before making a decision on his future.

“It hurts. You compete hard and battle all year for that, so it’s hard,” Bergeron said. “I’m going to take some time and talk with my family and then go from there. Right now, it’s hard to process anything. We’re shocked and disappointed.”