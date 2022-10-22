Skydiver Dies After Attempting to Land at High School Football Field Before Game: Report

A skydiver has died as a result of his injuries following a crash landing at a high school football field. The accident occurred in Tennessee, prior to the annual Musket Bowl between Daniel Boone and Davey Crockett.

According to a report from the Johnson City Press, the skydiver’s parachute malfunctioned as he attempted to land on the field. He was immediately transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The jump was scheduled to be part of the rivalry game’s pre-game activities. OutKick reported that the individual had been part of a private company, which was hired for the game.

The start of Friday’s game was delayed by 45 minutes. Officials decided to play the game after the accident. There was a moment of silence for the individual as he was being transported to the hospital.

The name of the skydiver has not been released. He was a father, grandfather and husband.

A freshman running back at San Jose State tragically died earlier this week, after being struck by a bus. Camden McWright was just beginning his college career when the fatal accident occurred. He was 18.

Reports indicate that McWright was riding an electric scooter when the bus struck him. The school’s police department and local authorities, as well as the California Highway Patrol, are investigating.

San Jose State head football coach Brent Brennan released a statement following the tragic news.

“Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that,” he said. “We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

San Jose State postponed its game this week against New Mexico State.